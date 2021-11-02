Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,189,000 after acquiring an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $4,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,801.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,860.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,661.41. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,172.29 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,992.48.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at $56,846,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 15,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,910.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,147,182.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

