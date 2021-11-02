Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

OTCMKTS LDSVF opened at $11,825.20 on Tuesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 52 week low of $7,865.95 and a 52 week high of $12,052.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11,613.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10,557.57.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.