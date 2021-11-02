Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Update

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CJEWY shares. Citigroup raised Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. HSBC cut Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJEWY opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

