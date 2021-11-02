CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 42,920 shares.The stock last traded at $23.06 and had previously closed at $22.84.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.24.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in CI Financial by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 675,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 126,920 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CI Financial by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 86,425 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in CI Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 299,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

