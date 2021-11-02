CIBC Trims Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Target Price to C$2,168.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by CIBC to C$2,168.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHOP. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Shopify from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$2,224.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2,278.40.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at C$1,889.83 on Friday. Shopify has a 1 year low of C$1,140.00 and a 1 year high of C$2,075.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 12.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1,823.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1,721.53. The company has a market cap of C$237.36 billion and a PE ratio of 56.46.

In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,004.24, for a total transaction of C$1,030,179.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 430 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$861,823.07.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

