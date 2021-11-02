Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,108,889 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,058,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 7.09% of Cigna worth $5,715,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.19.

CI stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.78. 28,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,352. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $167.61 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.89.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

