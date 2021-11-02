Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,566 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.26% of Cinemark worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.45. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

