Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Update

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 912,600 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the September 30th total of 1,428,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 172.2 days.

CPXGF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cineplex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Get Cineplex alerts:

CPXGF stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.