Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 440,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $37,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.34.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.23. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO John Forsyth bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,983.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

