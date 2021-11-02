Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

CRUS opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average is $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Forsyth purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.34.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

