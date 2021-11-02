Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.23. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $103.25.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.34.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $39,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,155.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.