Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.23.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,155.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Forsyth purchased 6,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Bank of America cut Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.34.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

