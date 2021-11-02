Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.23. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.34.

In related news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Forsyth bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.