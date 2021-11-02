Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.64. 5,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,718. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.23. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $103.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.34.

In related news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

