Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,416,089 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,813,163 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $340,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.44. 594,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,539,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average is $54.71. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

