Citadel (CTL) Market Capitalization Tops $89,573.59

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Citadel coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Citadel has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Citadel has a market capitalization of $89,573.59 and approximately $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.