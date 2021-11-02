CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTPCY opened at $5.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CITIC has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $6.54.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

