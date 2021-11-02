Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SSREY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swiss Re from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Commerzbank downgraded Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 87 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of Swiss Re stock opened at $24.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 0.82. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

