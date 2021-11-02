Civista Bancshares, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Civista Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.44. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The company has a market cap of $379.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 29.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 51,555 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 523,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,580,000 after buying an additional 18,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.