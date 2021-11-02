Civitas (CIV) Trading 25.2% Higher This Week

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Civitas has a market capitalization of $84,226.85 and $13.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00091173 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000998 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 100.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 85.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000754 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,306,566 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.