Clariant (AEX:CLN) Given a CHF 18.20 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 18.20 target price on Clariant (AEX:CLN) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a CHF 24 price objective on Clariant in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 24 price objective on Clariant in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a CHF 20 price objective on Clariant in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 20.50 target price on Clariant in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 20 target price on Clariant in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Clariant has a one year low of CHF 18.27 and a one year high of CHF 29.48.

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

