Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. On average, analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLNE opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.09. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 923,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.92% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $20,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

