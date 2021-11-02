Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $2.50. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 114583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCO. TD Securities raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

