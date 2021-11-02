Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics’ (NYSE:CWAN) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 3rd. Clearwater Analytics had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 24th. The total size of the offering was $540,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on CWAN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Shares of CWAN opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.