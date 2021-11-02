Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS CLCGY opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.40. Clicks Group has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $43.80.

About Clicks Group

Clicks Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the retail trade of healthcare products. The company operates through the Retail and Distribution segments. The Retail segment comprises Clicks, health, beauty, and homeware retailer; Claire’s, retailer of jewellery and accessories; GNC, retailer of health and wellness products; Musica, retailer of entertainment-related merchandise; and The Body Shop, which offers toiletries, cosmetics, gifting and grooming, with stores in the Republic of South Africa, Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana, and Lesotho.

