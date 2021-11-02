Cloudbric Price Hits $0.0171 on Exchanges (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, Cloudbric has traded up 123.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $10.41 million and approximately $397,778.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cloudbric coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00050569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.23 or 0.00222710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00095218 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric (CRYPTO:CLBK) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,684,017 coins. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

