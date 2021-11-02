CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

CNA Financial stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $46.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.16. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $49.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $50,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CNA Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 422.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

