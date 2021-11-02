CNH Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,185 UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,185 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $806,729,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $409,526,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $411,517,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $374,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

UiPath stock opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.75.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PATH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Summit Redstone started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 598,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,552,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $4,492,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,402,723 shares in the company, valued at $78,776,923.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 460,427 shares of company stock worth $27,289,358.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

