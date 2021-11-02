CNH Partners LLC Has $386,000 Stock Position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

CNH Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFB. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the second quarter worth about $2,369,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 154.1% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 281,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 170,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 2 alerts:

NASDAQ SVFB opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.