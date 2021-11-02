CNH Partners LLC Takes Position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.98.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar acquired 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $195,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of AVAH opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.43.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.43 million. Analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

