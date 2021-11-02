CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNX Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CNX. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE CNX opened at $14.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,245 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,483,000 after buying an additional 1,100,465 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 326.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,286,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after buying an additional 984,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after buying an additional 922,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

