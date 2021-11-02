Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.39

Coats Group plc (LON:COA)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.39 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 63.90 ($0.83). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 64.10 ($0.84), with a volume of 1,121,264 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £931.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.86.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

