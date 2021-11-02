Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives $37.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCHGY shares. Bank of America lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Coca-Cola HBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of CCHGY stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.68. 5,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.29. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $39.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

