Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.16. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 32,643 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 2.24% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

