Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COHU. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cohu in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cohu from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.78.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $34.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $51.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, CEO Luis A. Muller bought 3,200 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.22 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $30,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,438.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $448,370 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Cohu by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cohu by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cohu by 1,258.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

