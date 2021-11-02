Colfax (CFX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Colfax to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CFX stock opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71. Colfax has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $103,479.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,084 shares of company stock worth $14,859,663 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

