Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 605.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.95% of Colfax worth $127,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Colfax by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,490,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,905,000 after acquiring an additional 100,125 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,143,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,399,000 after purchasing an additional 36,382 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,939,000 after purchasing an additional 379,690 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,298,000 after purchasing an additional 32,369 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $7,422,368.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,859,663 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

CFX stock opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

