Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Banking System from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $34.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.12. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The firm had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 5.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.9% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.