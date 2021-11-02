Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.01.

CXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,642,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after purchasing an additional 181,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,531,000 after purchasing an additional 60,322 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 342.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,688,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,563 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,766,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,722,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 131.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 931,021 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

