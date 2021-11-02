Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.01.
CXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
Shares of CXP stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,642,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after purchasing an additional 181,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,531,000 after purchasing an additional 60,322 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 342.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,688,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,563 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,766,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,722,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 131.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 931,021 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Columbia Property Trust
Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.
