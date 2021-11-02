Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,968,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.71% of Columbia Property Trust worth $34,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CXP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 248.1% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 759,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after buying an additional 541,034 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $5,993,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $5,485,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $5,195,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 26.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,354,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,160,000 after buying an additional 281,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

NYSE CXP opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.26%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

