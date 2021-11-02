Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) CFO Sells $1,915,373.35 in Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) CFO William George III sold 21,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $1,915,373.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FIX stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.10. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $93.69.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,693,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,979,000 after purchasing an additional 63,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,043,000 after acquiring an additional 47,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 647,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

