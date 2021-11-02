Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Community Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend by 17.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Community Trust Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Shares of CTBI traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,914. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $782.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 35.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, Director M Lynn Parrish bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 99.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 43.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

