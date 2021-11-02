Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Update

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Community West Bancshares by 7.3% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CWBC traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,798. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $112.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.13. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

