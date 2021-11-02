Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.08% of Commvault Systems worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 343.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 316,948 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 216.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after buying an additional 278,582 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1,462.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 187,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at about $9,612,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,475.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.54 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 128.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.37.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

