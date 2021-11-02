Comparing Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) & SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) and SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and SOPHiA Genetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$65.05 million ($2.31) -3.05 SOPHiA Genetics $28.40 million 31.22 -$39.34 million N/A N/A

SOPHiA Genetics has higher revenue and earnings than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.7% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and SOPHiA Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 SOPHiA Genetics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 344.44%. SOPHiA Genetics has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.29%. Given Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is more favorable than SOPHiA Genetics.

Profitability

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and SOPHiA Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A -66.46% -45.62% SOPHiA Genetics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SOPHiA Genetics beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. SOPHiA GENETICS SA is based in BOSTON.

