Comparing PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) & CryoLife (NYSE:CRY)

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) and CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get PAVmed alerts:

24.8% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of CryoLife shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of PAVmed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of CryoLife shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PAVmed and CryoLife, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 0 4 0 3.00 CryoLife 0 1 1 0 2.50

PAVmed currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.93%. CryoLife has a consensus price target of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.81%. Given CryoLife’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CryoLife is more favorable than PAVmed.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PAVmed and CryoLife’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed N/A N/A -$34.28 million ($0.43) -12.47 CryoLife $253.23 million 3.27 -$16.68 million $0.25 84.12

CryoLife has higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed. PAVmed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CryoLife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

PAVmed has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CryoLife has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PAVmed and CryoLife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed N/A -144.36% -72.46% CryoLife -4.15% 2.39% 0.94%

Summary

CryoLife beats PAVmed on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAVmed

PAVmed, Inc. is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology. The minimally invasive interventions division offers CarpX minimally invasive surgical device for carpal tunnel syndrome. The infusion therapy division includes PortIO implantable intraosseous vascular accedd device and NextFlo highly accurate disposable intravenous infusion platform technology. The emerging innovations divisions consists of non-invasive laser-based glucose monitoring, single-use ventilators, resorbable pediatric ear tubes and mechanical circulatory cannulas. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc. engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix. The Preservation Services segment focuses on revenues from preservation of cardiac and vascular implantable human tissues. The company was founded on January 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.