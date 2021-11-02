Comparing REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) and Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) and Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares REX American Resources and Origin Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources $372.85 million 1.43 $3.00 million $0.49 182.14 Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

REX American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Materials.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for REX American Resources and Origin Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REX American Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Materials 0 3 0 0 2.00

Origin Materials has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.31%. Given Origin Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than REX American Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.0% of REX American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of REX American Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares REX American Resources and Origin Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources 4.60% 6.33% 5.76% Origin Materials N/A 11.95% 1.27%

Summary

REX American Resources beats Origin Materials on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies. The Refined Coal segment includes the equity interest in one refined coal limited liability company. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Dayton, OH.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

