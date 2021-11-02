Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will report $3.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.05 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year sales of $11.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.28 billion to $11.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAG traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $32.42. 5,488,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

