Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will report $3.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.05 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year sales of $11.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.28 billion to $11.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAG traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $32.42. 5,488,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.