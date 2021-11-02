Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.00

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.00 and last traded at $72.01, with a volume of 16074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.89.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.40 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.49.

Get Confluent alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.47.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.48 million. Analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth about $10,622,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 876.0% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 282,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after acquiring an additional 253,500 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth about $4,273,000. Finally, Founders Circle Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth about $26,587,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.