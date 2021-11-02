Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Holdings Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 34.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,591 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 17.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 153.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 25,263 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 1,080.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 21,624 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter valued at $9,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Conn’s news, Director Norman Miller sold 52,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $1,345,434.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

CONN opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.62. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

